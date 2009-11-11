CHART OF THE DAY: The Las Vegas Strip Is Making A Huge Comeback

There are few sectors of the economy hit worse than gambling in Las Vegas.



And now, even that’s coming back. The latest numbers from the Nevada Gaming Commission & State Gaming Control Board shows that the year-over-year decline in strip gaming revenue fell 3.6% per year, which is bad, obviously, but it’s the best number since before the crisis.

On a dollar basis, it’s the best month since January, which is always strong.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email State First Name Last Name

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.