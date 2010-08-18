CHART OF THE DAY: Here's The Kyle Bass Portfolio

Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass was on CNBC today, scaring the living bejeezus out of folks with his warnings about sovereign debt problems, the European banking system, and the coming hyperinflationary collapse of Japan.



So what’s he invested in?

Actually, he’s mostly long US assets, though he’s not a “bull” on equities. In fact, he says you’d be a fool to be long.

Bass favours special situations, which makes mimicking his portfolio tough, but here’s the broad outline of what he’s doing with his cash.

