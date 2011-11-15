CHART OF THE DAY: Developers Are Excited About The Kindle Fire

Before the Kindle Fire even hits the market, it is drawing considerable interest from developers, according to an IDC poll of 2,160 developers.



The Fire is second behind the Galaxy Tab as the Android tablet developers are most interested in doing work for. Not a huge endorsement considering how weak the Android tablet app market is, but IDC says the level of interest is equal to what Apple had with the iPad pre-launch.

If the Amazon is going to have a long term life in the tablet market, it’s going to need developers building apps for its tablets.

