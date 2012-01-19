CHART OF THE DAY: The Number One Use For The Kindle Fire

Jay Yarow
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Amazon’s Kindle Fire is used for reading books more than anything else, according to a survey conducted by RBC Capital.

On the one hand, this is pretty obvious. It’s a Kindle, naturally people will read with it. On the other hand, the Kindle Fire is supposed to be a full-on tablet, akin to the iPad. The iPad’s number one use, at least when we survey users, was surfing the web.

Click here to see the full results of RBC’s Kindle Fire study →

chart of the day, sai, how people use their kindle fires, jan 18 2012

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.