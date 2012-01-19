CHART OF THE DAY: The Number One Use For The Kindle Fire

Amazon’s Kindle Fire is used for reading books more than anything else, according to a survey conducted by RBC Capital.



On the one hand, this is pretty obvious. It’s a Kindle, naturally people will read with it. On the other hand, the Kindle Fire is supposed to be a full-on tablet, akin to the iPad. The iPad’s number one use, at least when we survey users, was surfing the web.

