CHART OF THE DAY: A Good Sign For Amazon's Kindle Fire

Here’s a good sign for Amazon’s forthcoming Kindle Fire.



Fortune’s Philip Elmer DeWitt compared two ChangeWave surveys, and found the pre-release excitement for the Fire equals the pre-release excitement of the iPad.

If the Kindle Fire sells as well as the iPad, Amazon will have a bit hit on its hands. It’s also possible Apple’s iPad sales will take a hit.

