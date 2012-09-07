CHART OF THE DAY: The Explosion In Kindle Book Sales

Here’s a very cool chart Amazon flashed at today’s Kindle event. It shows how quickly sales of Kindle books have grown in comparison to physical book sales.



We don’t get any absolute numbers, so we’re missing part of the picture, but it’s pretty safe to assume Amazon sells a lot of physical books. And its e-book sales have blown away physical book sales.

Chart from The Verge’s live blog.

