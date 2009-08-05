CHART OF THE DAY: Kids Snub Twitter

That 15-year-old Morgan Stanley intern who said “teenagers do not use Twitter” — he has a point.



Just 16% of U.S. Twitter.com visitors in June were under age 25, versus 25% of the active U.S. Internet user base, according to Nielsen. That suggests Twitter “effectively under-indexes on the youth market by 36%,” Nielsen analysts said.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.