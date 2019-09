June retail sales came out this morning, and contrary to expectations of a 0.2% rise, they actually fell 0.5%.



This caused Goldman to cut its Q2 GDP tracking estimate from 1.3% to 1.1%.

This chart shows year over year growth in retail sales, and as you can see… it’s divebombing.

