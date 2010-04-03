CHART OF THE DAY: And Now It's Clear That Obama Is Mopping The Floor With Bush On Jobs

Joe Weisenthal, Kamelia Angelova
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

This way of presenting the jobs data comes straight out of Nancy Pelosi’s office, so all caveats apply… but it’s obvious: Obama is now killing Bush on jobs.

And though the stats are problematic for all kinds of reasons, Republicans will have a tough time denying that several more months like March won’t ultimately help Democrats come November.

They will.

chart of the day, jobs lost, 02/04/10

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.