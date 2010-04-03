CHART OF THE DAY: And Now It's Clear That Obama Is Mopping The Floor With Bush On Jobs

This way of presenting the jobs data comes straight out of Nancy Pelosi’s office, so all caveats apply… but it’s obvious: Obama is now killing Bush on jobs.



And though the stats are problematic for all kinds of reasons, Republicans will have a tough time denying that several more months like March won’t ultimately help Democrats come November.

They will.

