CHART OF THE DAY: Hope You Have Healthcare Skills

Want a job? We hope you have skills in either education or healthcare, two industries highly dependent on the public trough. Courtesy of the BLS, we can see that there are more job openings in education and healthcare than in any other industry. If you’re interested in mining, logging, or manufacturing… well, then you’re out of luck.
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.