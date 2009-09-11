CHART OF THE DAY: Hope You Have Healthcare Skills

Want a job? We hope you have skills in either education or healthcare, two industries highly dependent on the public trough. Courtesy of the BLS, we can see that there are more job openings in education and healthcare than in any other industry. If you’re interested in mining, logging, or manufacturing… well, then you’re out of luck.



Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.