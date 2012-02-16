CHART OF THE DAY: Jeff Gundlach Says The US Has A Roman-Style Military Budget

The U.S. economy shares some similarities with Ancient Rome, argues Jeff Gundlach.



Gundlach, the bond legend behind DoubleLine Capital, led a presentation yesterday titled: “The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.”

Like Rome, the U.S. has a bloated military budget said Gundlach. To describe the scale of the U.S. budget relative to the rest of the world, he provided these eye-popping tables.

Click Here For Jeff Gundlach's Full Presentation >

