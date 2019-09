It’s been a rough year for the shares of major smartphone makers. All of them are down, as you can see in this chart. For some context, the S&P is up ~10% for the year.



The problem for smartphone makers is that the market for high-end smartphones is largely saturated. The next wave of sales will come from lower-cost, lower-profit phones.

