CHART OF THE DAY: It's Been A Great Year For Pandora

If you were only half-paying attention, you might think this has been a really bad year for Pandora.



Apple unveiled iTunes Radio, which is a direct shot at Pandora’s streaming radio business. Google released Google Play Music All Access, which is a subscription streaming service that threatens Pandora.

Musicians are angry at Pandora. They’re up in arms, complaining that they don’t get paid enough.

Some analysts think Pandora is struggling to properly monetise.

And yet …

The stock is on a tear this year. It’s doubled year-to-date.

What’s driving the stock? We’re not sure, but it looks like the company’s most recent earnings results were better than expected.

