CHART OF THE DAY: The New Scariest Chart In Europe

Joe Weisenthal
It’s becoming more and more obvious that if Europe doesn’t come up with something big, then something very bad could happen.

Greece, in a way, seems like a lost cause. Everyone knows it will default in some way or another.

But while Greece might theoretically be ring-fencable, nobody thinks Italy is, and that’s why it’s worrisome that its 10-year yield just hit 6% today, after being much lower for a while back in August.

Eventually, the ECB will have to step in and provide a blank check.

