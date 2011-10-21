CHART OF THE DAY: The New Scariest Chart In Europe

It’s becoming more and more obvious that if Europe doesn’t come up with something big, then something very bad could happen.



Greece, in a way, seems like a lost cause. Everyone knows it will default in some way or another.

But while Greece might theoretically be ring-fencable, nobody thinks Italy is, and that’s why it’s worrisome that its 10-year yield just hit 6% today, after being much lower for a while back in August.

Eventually, the ECB will have to step in and provide a blank check.

