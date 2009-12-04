CHART OF THE DAY: The Services Sector Turns Sharply Lower

The U.S. services sector is once again contracting according to the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Non-Manufacturing Index.



The latest November index value came in at 48.7, surprising consensus economists who expected it to be 51.5. Any value below 50 indicates a contraction of activity, according to the ISM.

This makes it very clear that the services sector improvement we’ve seen all year has suddenly reversed, after only briefly breaking above the key 50-level. See detailed tables about the latest November report here.

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email State First Name Last Name

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.