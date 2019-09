We’ve now received regional data from the various regional Fed banks, including Philadelphia and Dallas, and across the board we’re seeing a slowdown.



Thus you shouldn’t be surprised that the ISM is about to tank. This chart from Calculated Risk shows the connection quite nicely. The number comes out Wednesday.

