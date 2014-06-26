CHART OF THE DAY: Iron Ore Is In The Midst Of A Big Rally

It’s funny how Iron Ore price falls seem to get all the headlines but when it rallies – radio silence.
So, in the interests of balance, here is a chart of the September 62% FE Iron Ore swap futures contract.
Iron Ore at $95.13 this morning is up 7.29% off the recent low and has broken a three-month downtrend.
It’s a solid bounce and if it can get through the recent high at $95.77 a tonne then the outlook might have changed and a bottom might be in place.
Time will tell.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.