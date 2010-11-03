CHART OF THE DAY: Austerity Has Failed

When Europe went into crisis earlier this summer, it had a few choices. One was generous transfers from the rich countries to the poorer ones.



The other choice was austerity — budget cutting in hopes of easing debt burdens.

They tried the latter, but as the CDS market shows, that’s failed.

Irish CDS hit an all-time record spread today, according to MarkIt. Portugal is right behind.

