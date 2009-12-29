CHART OF THE DAY: Another Monster Christmas For Apple's iPod Touch

Apple’s iPod touch had another monster Christmas — at least as shown by app download activity tracked by mobile app analytics company Flurry Analytics.



App downloads steadily built up for the iPhone last week, peaking on Christmas. But app downloads exploded around Christmas for iPod touch users, according to the Flurry data, via MobileCrunch.

To be sure, this is one set of data from one source, and reflects only the information that Flurry can get from the app publishers that use its analytics service.

It probably reflects a combination of various trends: New iPhone and iPod touch sales/activations, existing iPhone and iPod touch owners having extra time to peruse the App Store, iTunes gift card giving, and potentially factors related to Flurry’s publisher mix. (Perhaps more exposure to games, which are extra popular on the iPod touch.)

But either way, it looks like good news for Apple and good news for the publishers whose apps were in the top-25 lists this past week.

