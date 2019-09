CHART OF THE DAY: iPhone Vs. The Gadget Hall Of Fame

Apple sold about 45 million iPhones and iPod touch devices after two years on the market. How does that compare against some other top gadgets?



It’s nowhere near the number of RAZRs that Motorola sold in its first two years — about 75 million, RBC estimates. But it’s on par with Nintendo’s Wii, and ahead of Sony’s PSP and PS2.

