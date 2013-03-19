CHART OF THE DAY: How Many Times Has Samsung's Galaxy Line Outsold The iPhone?

With all the talk about Samsung lately, you might think it has the most popular phone in the world. You would be wrong, though.



As this chart from Tavis McCourt at Raymond James shows, Apple’s iPhone line has outsold Samsung’s Galaxy line of phones every single quarter but one since the Galaxy line launched. The Galaxy line includes about four phones — the Note, Note II, S II, and S III. The S4 is coming in April.

The only quarter Apple lost to the Galaxy was when people stopped buying iPhones to wait for the iPhone 5.

However, this chart makes it pretty clear that Apple’s dominance of Samsung is on the ropes. Last year, the Galaxy line closed the gap with the iPhone. McCourt expects the iPhone to beat the Galaxy this quarter and lose the quarter after that.

Photo: Samsung, Apple, Raymond James estimates

