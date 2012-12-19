CHART OF THE DAY: The Story Of Samsung's Great Year In A Subtle Chart

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty put out a report on Sunday night saying demand for the iPhone is stronger than ever. This was in contrast to Citi’s analysts who were fretting that the iPhone was losing its appeal because Apple cut back its iPhone 5 orders for the next quarter.



In her report, Huberty included this chart, which is supposed to show that interest in the iPhone remains strong. Morgan Stanley did a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers. Of those surveyed, 34% said they plan to buy an iPhone, which is up from 30% last year. That’s a nice gain. But check out Samsung, which has 19% of intended purchases. That’s up from just 8% last year.

This illustrates Samsung’s great year. It went from being an average Android phone maker to the biggest Android phone maker in the world and it’s got its sights set on Apple.

