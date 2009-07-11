CHART OF THE DAY: iPhone Users Pick Mobile Web Over Newspapers

Apple’s iPhone is starting to replace some of the rest of the media that its users consume. For example, some 58% of iPhone owners now use the mobile Web more frequently than they read print newspapers, according to a survey by mobile ad network AdMob and metrics firm comScore. (Via MediaPost.)



This suggests that in addition to fixing their dying offline business models, newspapers, magazines, and TV companies are also going to have to eventually figure out mobile — or they’ll be even further disrupted.

