CHART OF THE DAY: Let's Take A Deep Breath And Look At iPhone Sales

Apple whiffed on earnings last night sending the stock down 5%. This has lots of people (including ourselves) freaking out about Apple’s business.



If you take a step back and just look at how the iPhone had sold in the past, last quarter wasn’t that bad. It actually, seems to have locked back into the long term growth trend.

Apple had two gigantic iPhone quarters after it altered its release schedule. That got everyone too excited, perhaps, about the size and growth rate of the iPhone business.

