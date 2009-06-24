CHART OF THE DAY: New iPhone To Clobber The Point-And-Shoot Camera

Earlier today, we marveled at a series of digital photos taken with the Apple’s (AAPL) latest iPhone 3G S. The photos show a huge improvement of the iPhone’s camera, and we wondered if this trend might spell trouble for big-time point-and-shoot camera-maker Canon and rivals like Casio, Sony, and Nikon.



Turns out it already has. Yahoo’s photo-sharing site Flickr monitors the most popular cameras used in its community, and the iPhone has been shooting up Flickr’s charts over the last year. A better camera — and video recording — can only help.

