CHART OF THE DAY: iPhone 'Surprisingly Popular' For Business

RIM’s (RIMM) BlackBerry is still the go-to smartphone for business use. But thanks to employee-owned iPhones, Apple (AAPL) is cracking into the corporate market, and is “surprisingly popular,” according to Goldman Sachs.



Notably, some 50% of iPhone owners responding to a Goldman survey say they use their iPhone for “both personal and business use.” We imagine that would have been a lower percentage even a year ago. (Via ZDNet.)

