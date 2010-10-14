CHART OF THE DAY: Verizon's Android Users Are Bigger Data Hogs Than iPhone Users

Despite having a reputation as big mobile data hogs, iPhone users actually consume less data on average than Android users according to a study from Validas, a company that analyses wireless bills for consumers.



In the chart below you can see the average data usage for an iPhone user compared to smartphone owners on other carriers. Ed Finegold, the Chief Analytics Officer for Validas tells us the Verizon data is largely based on Android users. Sprint and T-Mobile are more of a mix of smartphone OSes, says Finegold.

Finegold thinks Verizon Android users are consuming more mobile data because in the first half of 2010 those people were early adopters to the platform. As such, early adopters tend to use more services and more data. AT&T’s iPhone users on the other hand are a more mature bunch. The new iPhone customers are aren’t using all the services.

via: WSJ



