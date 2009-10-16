CHART OF THE DAY: iPhone Has 30% Of Smartphone Market

RBC Capital Markets performed a survey of smartphone users, asking 4,200 people what kind of phone they owned.



According to their data, the iPhone is now at 30% marketshare, up from 25% in June. New iPhone buyers were “surprisingly strong at 81% of respondents.”

This, in part, explains why Apple (AAPL) is expected to deliver a blow-out September quarter.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad78d26000000000001b42c/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="iphone, smartphone market" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

