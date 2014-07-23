CHART OF THE DAY: iPhone Sales Are Up, But Its Growth Is Slowing Down

Apple on Tuesday reported its earnings for the July quarter. Revenue was largely in line with expectations at about $US37.43 billion on $US1.28 earnings per share, and so were iPhone sales, at around 35.2 million units sold for the quarter — up about 13% year-over-year.

Though iPhone sales are steadily rising on average each year, growth of the device year-over-year actually seems to be slowing down since the end of 2012, around the release of the iPhone 5. Apple last year released two iPhone models for the first time, the iPhone 5S and 5C, but is expected to release at least one larger iPhone model this year with a 4.7-inch screen.

Several reports say Apple will also unveil an even bigger 5.5-inch iPhone model this fall, possibly to sate consumers attracted by the large Android-powered handsets, though the launch of that phone may be delayed due to production issues.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.