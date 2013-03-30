CHART OF THE DAY: How App Makers Make Money

App revenue comes largely from in-app purchases made in free games, according to a new report from Distimo. Right now 76 per cent of revenue comes from in-app purchases made in paid and free apps. That’s up from 53 per cent a year ago. If you’re an app-maker, it looks like the best plan for making money is to give away the app, then charge people once they start using it.

Chart of the day shows iphone revenue breakdown, march 2013

