CHART OF THE DAY: How App Makers Make Money

App revenue comes largely from in-app purchases made in free games, according to a new report from Distimo. Right now 76 per cent of revenue comes from in-app purchases made in paid and free apps. That’s up from 53 per cent a year ago. If you’re an app-maker, it looks like the best plan for making money is to give away the app, then charge people once they start using it.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.