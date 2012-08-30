CHART OF THE DAY: iPhone Owners Want A Bigger Screen For The Next iPhone

We partnered with SurveyMonkey to do a survey of Americans to see what they’re thinking about the iPhone 5. We’ll have the full results of our survey next week, but for now, here’s a little tease.



We asked iPhone owners if they wanted a bigger screen on the next iPhone. The majority of people — 58% — want the next iPhone to have a bigger screen. They’re in luck, because according to most reports Apple plans to make the iPhone screen taller.

This is smart for Apple because according to our survey, the number one reason people would consider jumping to Android is the bigger screen on most Android phones.

A note on the survey: SurveyMonkey surveyed 716 people. Of that, 258 people said they were iPhone owners. One person skipped answering this question. This might seem like a small sample size, but SurveyMonkey tells us, “SurveyMonkey uses calculations to ensure the correct percentage of the population surveyed has answered the questions … you can have a 99% level of confidence (+/- 5) with only 666 respondents, making the data statistically relevant.”

