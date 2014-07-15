Loyalty To Apple's iPhone Is Strongest Of Any Phone, And It's Getting Stronger

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty says Apple’s upcoming smartwatch will experience a “halo effect” as a result of the soaring popularity of the iPhone, in the same way the iPod helped drive the success of Mac computers in the early 2000s. And it’s easy to see why: Among iPhone owners, Apple’s smartphone is more popular than ever.

Thanks to the latest data provided by Morgan Stanley Research, which was charted for us by Statista, Apple has won the battle of “brand retention” when it comes to smartphones, with 90% of iPhone owners sticking with Apple as of March 2014. Samsung, Motorola, and HTC have also gained more loyal fans since 2011, but Apple remains the “loyalty” leader in this particular race.

