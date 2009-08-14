CHART OF THE DAY: iPhone Market Share Up, BlackBerry Down

The launch of Apple’s iPhone 3GS (and price cuts on the iPhone 3G) helped Apple grow its share of the smartphone market last quarter: 13.3% worldwide, according to Gartner, up from 10.8% in Q1. Meanwhile, BlackBerry maker Research In Motion lost a bit of market share and Nokia gained some.



But Apple and RIM are capturing a disproportionate chunk of the market’s profits, which is also important. Earlier this year, Deutsche Bank calculated that while Apple and RIM will combine to sell somewhere between 5% to 10% of the broader mobile industry’s units, they’ll combine for 66% of the industry’s operating profit.

