CHART OF THE DAY: How To Spend $100 Million On iPhone Apps

There has already been more than $100 million invested in iPhone app-making startups, says VC-watcher Chubby Brain. Some $50 million of that comes from Kleiner Perkins Caulfield & Byers, which announced in March 2008 it would put $100 million into the platform. Where’s all the money going? Three places mainly: gaming apps, monitoring and security apps, and social networking apps.
Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday
Get This Delivered To Your Inbox
You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!
First Name
Last Name
State
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.