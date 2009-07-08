CHART OF THE DAY: How To Spend $100 Million On iPhone Apps

There has already been more than $100 million invested in iPhone app-making startups, says VC-watcher Chubby Brain. Some $50 million of that comes from Kleiner Perkins Caulfield & Byers, which announced in March 2008 it would put $100 million into the platform. Where’s all the money going? Three places mainly: gaming apps, monitoring and security apps, and social networking apps.



