CHART OF THE DAY: iPhone Buyers Are Younger, Richer, And Better Educated Than Samsung Buyers

For the past couple of years, Samsung has been mocking Apple in its advertising.

One of the overt messages delivered repeatedly is that Apple’s iPhone is no longer hip. It is for old dorks. Samsung is for the hipsters, says the advertising.

Well, the latest data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) says that’s not exactly true. According to its survey of smartphone buyers over the last twelve months, iPhone owners in the U.S. are younger, richer, and better educated than the people buying Samsung smartphones.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.