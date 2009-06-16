CHART OF THE DAY: iPhone App And Kindle Stores Are Bigger Than YouTube

Google’s (GOOG) YouTube has tens of millions more users than other content distribution platforms, such as Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone App Store or Amazon’s (AMZN) Kindle e-book store. But so far it’s a much worse business.



Goldman Sachs analyst James Mitchell projects that both the iPhone and Kindle stores will generate more gross revenue than YouTube this year. And Apple’s net revenue — the 30% it takes from transactions — could overtake YouTube in 2010, he predicts. (And that’s not even including the hardware sales these products generate, which is a major reason these stores — especially Apple’s — exist in the first place.)

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.