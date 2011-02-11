CHART OF THE DAY: iPhone App User Worth More Than An Android App User

Apple’s iPhone users are worth more to a developer on a monthly basis than Google’s Android users based on ad revenue, according to data provided to us from mobile ad exchange Mobclix.

Mobclix looked at a basket of 50 apps on each operating system in various categories. The apps had to have 500,000 downloads or 75,000 active users, with an active user being someone that plays with the app three times a week.

iPhone users are generating more revenue in apps for a few reasons, says Mobclix cofounder Sunil Verma. One fundamental reason is ad rates are higher for iPhone. Big brand advertisers still target the iPhone over Android, says Verma. Another reason is that iPhone users are more engaged with apps than Android users, says Verma.



