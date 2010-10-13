CHART OF THE DAY: iPhone 4 Breaks 68% More Often Than iPhone 3GS

Apple’s iPhone 4 is more fragile than its predecessor, according to data from SquareTrade, a company that provides warranties. It released the chart below based on the response of 20,000 people with warranties on their iPhones.



As you can see, reported accidents for the iPhone are up 68% compared to the iPhone 3GS. SquareTrade also reports that broken screens constitute 82% of the accident claims. (That number is an 82% increase from the broken screens reported for iPhone 3GS.)

The silver lining here for Apple: Only 4% of iPhone owners are claiming broken screens. That means 96% aren’t. Also, Square Trade says the iPhone compared favourably to other smartphones when it did a similar study in 2008.

Of course, Apple sells millions of iPhones each quarter. If this trend holds, it means hundreds of thousands of iPhone 4s will have broken screens.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.