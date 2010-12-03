CHART OF THE DAY: iPhone Sales Weak In China

Apple’s iPhone sales in China are “disappointing,” says Morgan Keegan analyst Travis McCourt, in a note picked up at Fortune.



Smartphone sales have “exploded” in China, growing 200% year over year. In the last quarter, Chinese consumers bought 8-10 million smartphones. Of that, 50% were Android. A year prior, no one in China was buying Android phones.

Apple and RIM sold fewer than 500,000 phones last quarter in China.

McCourt cautions that we shouldn’t write off the iPhone, though. The iPhone 4 just hit China and it has wifi and other features that were missing from the previous version of the phone that was available in China.

And as a commenter points out below, the iPhone 4 has been selling well in China.

Don’t Miss: The iPad Lines In China Are Nuts, Too »

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.