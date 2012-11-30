CHART OF THE DAY: Apple Has One Less Excuse If It Doesn't Beat iPhone Estimates

Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster says in a report, “we believe the iPhone 5 has finally reached a point where consumers can walk into an Apple Store and walk out with a phone.”



His team has been making nightly online checks with Apple’s online retail store, as well as daily calls to Apple stores in the U.S. to check on availability.

This means Apple has one less excuse if it can’t beat analyst estimates for iPhones sales this quarter. Munster is calling for 45 million units sold. He says buy-side consensus is hovering around 43-45 million units. If Apple sells less than 45 million units, it can’t say it’s because of supply constraints. The supply issues appear to have been fixed.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.