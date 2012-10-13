CHART OF THE DAY: There's Massive Interest In The iPhone 5

Despite well-publicised problems with Apple’s new Maps app and Lightning connectors, consumers are keenly interested in buying the latest iPhone. In fact, nearly one in five consumers said they were “very likely” to buy an iPhone 5, according to Changewave Research. That’s twice as many as indicated strong interest in the iPhone 4S a year ago.



