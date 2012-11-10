Apple's iPhone 5 Supply Is Finally Improving

Good news for Apple, and its investors.



Two analysts have notes out this morning about improving iPhone 5 supply in the U.S.

Gene Munster of Piper Jaffray, and Walter Piecyk at BTIG both say the wait for an iPhone 5 from Verizon or AT&T has come down.

Piecyk says the wait for an iPhone from Verizon is just 8 days. At AT&T its 3-5 days. And at Sprint its 7 days.

Gene Munster’s team, meanwhile, has been making nightly checks on the ability to pick up an iPhone 5 in-store at Apple retail stores. For the first time, more than 20% of the stores report availability for next day pick up for the Verizon and AT&T iPhone 5. As this ramps, it suggests that Apple’s overall ability to manufacture iPhone 5s is increasing.

One of the things that has been dragging on Apple’s stock is questions about its ability to make enough iPhone 5s to meet demand. These reports suggest that as Apple approaches the holiday sales period, it will have enough iPhones to meet demand, and therefore should be able to beat analyst estimates of 45-46 million iPhones for the quarter.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.