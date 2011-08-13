CHART OF THE DAY: What's Inside The iPhone, And How Much It Costs

Here’s an interesting look at what’s inside the iPhone and how much it costs from The Economist.



As you’ll notice, Samsung provides 26% of the parts for the phone. Apple is currently suing Samsung and accusing it of ripping off the look and feel of Apple products. Granted, they’re separate divisions at Samsung, but it has to make the relationship between the two companies awkward.

Another thing to note in this breakdown: It costs Apple just $178 in components for a phone that sells at an average price of $560.

