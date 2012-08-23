CHART OF THE DAY: A Look At The Falling Price Of The iPad

This chart comes from Business Insider Intelligence, a new research and and analysis service focused on the mobile and Internet industries. Sign up for a free trial here.



The Average Selling Price (ASP) of Apple’s iPad has fallen more than $100 in the past year.

The iPad’s ASP has dropped significantly since it was first introduced, which is not surprising, but it appears Apple wasn’t able to produce a bump in the ASP this year by introducing a new model, the way it did last year.

The iPhone’s ASP, on the other hand, has been remarkably stable since the beginning of 2009, despite Apple’s introduction of lower-cost options. The disparity probably reflects the relative maturity of the smartphone market versus the tablet market, where Apple is starting to shed its near-total dominance.

