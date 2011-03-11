CHART OF THE DAY: iPad Competition Is Toast

ChangeWave Research just put out a new report on consumer interest in tablets, and surprise, surprise, the iPad is the number one by a mile.



82% of the 3,091 consumers ChangeWave polled say they want an iPad. The second most interesting competitor? OTHER. Not the Xoom, not the Galaxy Tab, not the Playbook, but something else. Yikes!

At the time ChangeWave did this survey, the Xoom wasn’t out, but it had been announced. Maybe some marketing from Motorola will help?

