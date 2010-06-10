CHART OF THE DAY: iPad Browser Share Already Beating Android, BlackBerry

There’s only 2 million iPads in the market, but the iPad’s share of the global browser market is already bigger than Android, BlackBerry, and the iPod touch, according to this chart cited in a recent Morgan Stanley research report.



Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty says iPad usage is closer to a PC than a smartphone, which is not really surprising, since it’s designed for web browsing. However, we were still surprised that iPad browser share is already ahead of the popular Android and BlackBerry platforms.

