CHART OF THE DAY: iPad Revenues Will Soon Pass Dell Revenues

Dell is in talks to go private. The main reason why it’s in trouble: consumers are buying smartphones and tablets instead of PCs.



You can tell by looking at this chart from our presentation on the Death Of PCs.

Look how well Apple is doing selling just iPads, versus how Dell is doing sell all products.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.