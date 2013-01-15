CHART OF THE DAY: iPad Revenues Will Soon Pass Dell Revenues

Nicholas Carlson
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Dell is in talks to go private. The main reason why it’s in trouble: consumers are buying smartphones and tablets instead of PCs.

You can tell by looking at this chart from our presentation on the Death Of PCs.

Look how well Apple is doing selling just iPads, versus how Dell is doing sell all products.

chart of the day, ipad revenue on track to beat dell revenue, january 2013

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.