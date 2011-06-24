CHART OF THE DAY: The iPad Is Still The Only Tablet That Matters

It’s been more than a year since Apple’s iPad started shipping, and around the world, it’s still overwhelmingly the only tablet that matters.



ComScore just released a bunch of stats about traffic consumption on non-PC devices in 13 countries, including tablets, smartphones, and other devices, such as the iPod touch.

We analysed comScore’s data to focus just on tablet usage, and charted the iPad’s traffic share in each country. It was 95% or higher in 12 of the 13 countries, with Android the second-place finisher in most countries (and “other” in Canada, home of RIM).

Of note: China isn’t one of the countries reported by comScore in this data. That could be a market where Android does particularly well. We’ll see. And, of course, plenty more competition is on the way from the likes of HP, Microsoft, etc. But for now, the iPad stands alone.

