CHART OF THE DAY: People Only Want iPads

In light of HP’s decision to get out of the WebOS tablet making business, we’re highlighting this chart published at the NYT, via wealth management and analysis firm Robert W. Baird.



As you can see, people are pretty much only interested in iPads right now. They don’t want tablets running Android, or any other operating system. They want iPads. Until someone does something mind blowing with its software, or hardware, we don’t expect this to change any time soon.

