CHART OF THE DAY: iPad Is On Track To Be The Fastest Selling Mobile Device Ever

When the iPad first hit the market, we asked “How will the iPad sell compared to other mobile gadgets?” We now have our answer.



After less than 80 days on the market, Apple has sold 3 million iPads and according to Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty, it’s on track to be the fastest selling mobile device in history.

Assuming an average selling price of $650 per iPad, Apple just generated $2 billion in sales. That’s better than iPod sales from the March quarter, which according to Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty only totaled $1.5 billion.

